HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man is behind bars this morning after police say he shot at a car with a child inside in a road rage incident.
Hendersonville PD tell News4 the shooting happened in the Northlake subdivision near Knollwood Court and Northlake Drive just before 7 p.m. Monday.
Police say a confrontation between two drivers escalated, as they followed each other into the Northlake neighborhood and one of the drivers, Herbert Dutton IV, 51, eventually shot at the other driver.
Dutton is now facing aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges.
Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward at this time as they continue their investigation. If you witnessed this shooting or have any information call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.
