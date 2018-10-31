HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for a fisherman who has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

James David Sandifer reportedly went to Rockland Park around 3 p.m. and has not returned home.

Police found Sandifer's vehicle at the park.

The Hendersonville Police Department is asking anyone who may have been in the area around the park between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday who may have seen Sandifer to call Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can be submitted by texting 274637 using keyword TIPHPD.

