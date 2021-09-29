HENDERSONVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A man was arrested over the weekend after he was reported for impersonating a police officer.
Christopher Young was driving a black Ford Taurus with several working police lights along with police equipment inside of the car which he used to stop a person he previously had a romantic relationship with.
Young is now charged with Criminal Impersonation, Stalking, and False Imprisonment.
Young was booked into Sumner County Jail with a bond set at $8,333 and is scheduled to be in court October 27.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.