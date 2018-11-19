Robbie Gallaty, the pastor of Long Hollow Baptist Church in Hendersonville, is literally a giant among men.

"I'm 6'6', 290 pounds!"

Pastor Gallaty happens to like old things, especially bibles. He showed News4's Tom Randles several very old bibles from his prized collection.

Nineteen years ago before he became a pastor, a fairly modern martial art, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, played a role in his life that no one could predict.

Some of the combat moves Robbie Gallaty learned helped him become a mixed martial arts fighter. His fighting skills eventually landed him a job as a bouncer in New Orleans.

"I'm at a restaurant one night and a guy comes up to me. His name was Gino. He says, hey man! Would you be interested in being the head bouncer of my club in downtown New Orleans in the middle of Mardi Gras? Let me get this straight. You're going to pay me to fight? I'm in! It seemed like a good business opportunity. And so I did that for a couple of months. And a guy pulls a gun on me in the parking lot, and I said I need a career change. So I move from bouncing to bar-tending."

That's when Robbie Gallaty's life took an unexpected and dramatic turn.

"I'm driving home from work, November 2, 1999. An 18-wheeler comes across two lanes of traffic. I'm coming up the high-rise to New Orleans and it slams my car into a guardrail at 65 miles per hour. The seat belt locks. My back torques and I herniate two discs in my neck and two in my back. I go to the doctor. I'm 22 years old, never taken drugs before. The doctor sent me home with 4 things: Oxycontin, Valium, Soma, and Percocet."

Within three months, Gallaty is hooked and his life is now spiraling out of control.

"I'm going through the 30 day prescription in two weeks, and I've got to find a way to fulfill this insatiable desire to get high. A so-called friend said why are you fooling with pharmaceutical drugs? You can buy street drugs. You can buy heroin and cocaine. You can buy it in bulk and sell it and make money!"

Gallaty said he tried that, but it didn't work. In fact, he got hooked on cocaine and heroin and nearly lost everything.

"I went to two rehab treatments. Eight of my friends died through that time. Fifteen have died since that day. Six went to jail."

One of the lowest points for Gallaty was when he robbed his own parents.

"When I robbed my family for $15,000, my mom found out about what happened. And she called me on the phone and said Robbie, we found out about what you did. Your father is furious. I'm disappointed. Don't you ever come to this house again!"

Pastor Gallaty says the tough love he got from his mom, cutting him off completely, helped turned his life around. He adds, sometimes people think they're doing the right thing by helping addicts when they're really enabling them.

"If you keep being their savior Jesus never can be. The reason I ultimately turned to the Lord is because I had exhausted every other option."

Robbie Gallaty eventually reconnected with his family, sought drug treament, and went on to become the Senior Pastor of Long Hollow Baptist Church, one of Middle Tennessee's largest churches.

"I had this radical, Paul-like conversion. I got on my knees, where I had this 24 hour experience with the Lord. The day I got saved I knew I was called into ministry. That was November 12, 2002. I've only been a Christian for 15 years!"

Today, Pastor Gallaty encourages his congregation to be warriors for Christ both inside and outside the church, especially young people.

"So we believe that if we equip the students to be on fire for Jesus they can't help but speak about him on their campus. So they become the missionaries in the schools all around our region."



Because of his back injury, Pastor Gallaty can no longer practice Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, a martial art specifically designed to control and keep your enemy at bay. It's a valuable skill and life lesson that Robbie Gallaty, the former drug addict, learned the hard way. "God knows our future better than we know our own past." Because of his journey, Gallaty knows that all things are possible, as long as you're willing to submit to a higher power.