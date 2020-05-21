HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) in Hendersonville Thursday morning.
Hendersonville Police say they responded to a domestic violence incident involving a husband and wife on North Malayna Drive around 2 a.m.
TBI officials say the situation escalated between Hendersonville officers and the husband involved, James Hochstetler, who was reportedly intoxicated and combative with officers.
During their investigation, at least one officer fired his gun hitting Hochstetler. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he is in stable condition. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.
Hendersonville officials say charges are pending against Hochstetler relating to the domestic violence incident that happened before police got to the scene.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
