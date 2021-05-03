Spencer Bristol was a Navy combat medic, a Hendersonville police officer, and a civil servant through and through.
"Just a very outgoing and gregarious guy you know, never met a stranger," said Dan Bristol, Spencer Bristol's father.
Bristol was also a husband, a father, and a friend whose life was cut short.
He was chasing a suspect on foot last year when he was hit and killed on I-65.
"He touched so many lives that it just was overwhelming to see how many people showed up for his funeral," said Dan Bristol.
The city now plans to name new streets after Bristol and the four other Hendersonville officers killed in the line of duty.
There will also be one called Eloise Lane, named after Bristol's 5-year-old daughter.
"It will be sentimental when you drive down the neighborhood," said Dan Bristol.
Bristol Road, Bandy Lane, Gammons Road, McClary road and Sadek Lane will all be long lasting reminders that the officers will always be a part of the city they served.
"It's definitely something that our family will be honored to have," said Dan Spencer. .
The streets will be paved by next Summer.
The homes will start being built next Fall and the goal is to have people moving in by the end of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.