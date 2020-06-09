An art museum in Hendersonville is trying to document the last three months of COVID-19 pandemic.
Monthaven is documenting the Coronavirus through pictures. Every photo is a snapshot of the times we’re in.
The project is called “Days Like This”
“Some are so happy, and others are just sad, but it’s real,” Monthaven Curator Cheryl Stritchik said
Stritchik said she knew it was needed. She told me absolutely this was something we had to do and that these are historical times and the photos will mark that.
The pictures are still coming and will not hang on the walls here until next year.
Then, hopefully COVID really will be history.
