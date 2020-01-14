HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All Hendersonville McDonald's locations are planning to host a Spirit Night on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to benefit the family of Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol who was killed in the line of duty.
During that time, a portion of proceeds will go directly to Bristol's family.
The locations paricipating are:
- 293 Indian Lake Blvd.
- 305 New Shackle Island Road
- 393 West Main Street
