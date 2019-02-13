No one in Hendersonville has a legal permit for short-term rentals, but that’s not stopping people from renting their homes.
"It's a problem. We have two big ones that continue to violate our law and we're doing our best to stop them," said Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary.
Clary said the owners of the homes at 285 Sanders Ferry Rd. and 144 N. Country Club Dr. have been found guilty of violating the short-term rental laws more than 30 times in the past year and a half and continue to rent.
Clary said the problem is the fines, which are limited by the state law, are too small. Cities can only charge $50 plus court costs per violation.
"The folks who are doing this just see that as the cost of doing business," said Clary.
Meanwhile, neighbors are having to deal with the parties and everything that comes with them.
"The loud noise, the music, sometimes the drunk and lewd behavior, that's not right," said Tracy Biller, the Blue Ridge Subdivision Homeowners Association president.
Max Khazanov, the owner of the home on Sanders Ferry Road, has not returned messages to News4.
James Allen, who owns the home on North Country Club Drive, sent News4 a statement.
“I pay taxes. I rent the home to families and most of my neighbors haven't had any trouble with me renting out the house.”
Clary is pushing for stiffer fines and residents in the Blue Ridge Subdivision are taking matters into their own hands by raising their homeowners association fines.
"It's passed. He'll be getting some notifications here very soon," said Biller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.