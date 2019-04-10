John Bradley has been Hendersonville's attorney for more than 30 years and according to multiple city aldermen he's good at it.
"He's done a remarkable job for the city," said Alderman Mark Skidmore.
Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary doesn't know what that job is.
At a meeting he said Bradley keeps billing the city for the number of hours he has worked, but won't say when he worked those hours or what he did for taxpayers during that time.
"And I was expected to approve time for that and approve money for that up to $110,000 to $112,000 a year. I had a hard time with that. I can't account for where that money is going.
Skidmore defended Bradley saying he charges less than most attorneys.
He also said if Bradley were forced to say what he's working on that could violate attorney client privilege.
"It's quite frankly none of the mayor's business on what I discuss, or any alderman not only me but any of our alderman, what we discuss with our city attorney," said Skidmore.
Skidmore wants the issue dropped.
"I'm tired of the bickering between the mayor's office and alderman," said Skidmore.
It doesn't look like the issue will be dropped any time soon.
"There's not much accountability there," said Clary.
Bradley texted News4 a statement saying he can't do something just because the mayor tells him to. He said he's accountable to the entire board.
