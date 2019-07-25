"Filling this out helps pave your streets. It helps us build more sidewalks and fix the infrastructure we have," said Hendersonville mayor Jamie Clary back in 2017 as he pleaded with people to fill out their special census forms.
Back then, the city spent $20,000.
Officials purchased a TV ad.
The mayor himself went door to door, and in the end, people simply did not fill them out.
So, the city cut its losses.
"We found out that there are a lot of folks in Hendersonville, as well as everywhere, that they no longer really pay attention to their mail and they're also very reluctant to give out any sort of personal identifying information," said Clary.
Clary is now hoping for a different result because soon the 2020 federal census goes out.
Every Tennessean who fills out the form is worth $140per year in state street aid money alone.
Cities can also get more state and federal grant money based on their population size.
So, Wednesday, once again Clary pleaded: "We need people to participate in that. The more people we have, the more likely we are to get grants for parks, for police, for fire, and for roads, and you can see that we certainly are going to take advantage of that."
The census forms will start going out in March to everyone in the country.
They ask things like your age, sex, relationship, home ownership and citizenship statuses.
You have until the end of April to fill it out and for the first time ever you can submit yours online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.