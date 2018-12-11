WASHINGTON (WSMV) - A Tennessee marine is declared dead, along with four others. The tragic news comes five days after a pair of U.S. Military aircraft crashed off the coast of Japan.
Today, the Marine Corps called off its search-and-rescue efforts for the crew members involved. One of them, Carter Ross of Hendersonville.
Ross graduated from Hendersonville High School in 2005.
The Marine Corps said "every possible effort was made to recover our crew." They're still trying to figure out what went wrong.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family pay for Ross' funeral expenses, you can donate here.
ORIGINAL STORY from December 11, 2018
A Hendersonville family is anxiously awaiting news from the Pentagon. Their son, Carter Ross, a Hendersonville High School graduate, is one of five Marines missing off the coast of Japan, after a mid-air collision between two military planes.
Waiting for any news, has been one of the toughest things this family has been through, since Ross was reported missing on December sixth.
Ross was in a KC-130 refuel plane at the time of the crash, it happened during routine training.
On his Facebook page, a KC-130 is part of Ross' profile picture. Friends and family are leaning on each other, gathered at his parents Hendersonville home. A family member told me, they are hoping and praying for his safe return, but they don't want to speak publicly until everything is resolved.
Two of Ross' friends started a GoFundMe page, to help with any financial needs for the family.
The crash happened during a difficult refueling maneuver over the ocean. Search and rescue crews, continue looking for the missing military members about sixty miles off Japan's coast.
