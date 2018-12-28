Nicholas Carter

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police investigators are looking for a man they said broke into a home and stole firearms.

Nicholas "Nick" Carter, 22, of Nashville is charged with aggravated burglary and theft in connection with the incident.

Carter has additional warrants on file from Hendersonville including two additional theft charges, forgery, and a charge of domestic assault from other unrelated recent incidents.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carter should call Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400. You can also submit an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.

