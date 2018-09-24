HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man is wanted by authorities in connection with an incident that left a 5-year-old with serious injuries.
Police said warrants had been obtained for Brian Anthony Leggs, 33, on a charge of aggravated child abuse.
Hendersonville began investigating a reported child abuse on Saturday. The abuse resulted in serious injuries to the 5-year-old, according to police.
If you have information about Leggs’ whereabouts, contact Hendersonville Police at 615-822-1111 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400 or send a text to 274637 (crimes) using keyword TIPHPD.
