NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man charged with destruction of property at the Metro Courthouse pleaded guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee announced.

Wesley Somers, 26, was charged on June 3, 2020, following protests which escalated to acts of violence and intimidation on the evening of May 30, 2020. Somers was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 14, 2020.

On May 30, 2020, protesters gathered in downtown Nashville following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN. Later in the evening, several persons gathered in front of the Metro Courthouse and began smashing the windows and spraying graffiti on the Courthouse façade. One or more fires were also set inside the Courthouse at the time.

Numerous video clips and photographs of the destruction of the Courthouse was posted on social media websites, on the websites for news outlets, and on other Internet sites. Somers is depicted in video clips and photos attempting to smash windows of the Courthouse. One photo showed Somers holding an unknown accelerant, which had been set on fire, and placing the accelerant through the window of the Courthouse.

Somers was identified by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department after receiving numerous tips from citizens.

Somers will be sentenced on Dec. 1 and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison.