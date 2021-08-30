Hendersonville man drowns in Cumberland River

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man has died after drowning in the Cumberland River over the weekend.
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to the call around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The investigation shows that the 52-year-old man was on the bow of a 33-foot vessel while approaching the fuel dock, where he fell overboard.
A search began with several agencies, and authorities located the man's body in 30 feet of water shortly after 7 p.m.
He was not wearing a lifejacket.
