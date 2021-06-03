NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department announced a man was shot during an apparent road rage incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon on I-65 north near the Trinity Lane exit.
Police said that 46-year-old Kerry Willerton told his girlfriend after the road rage event that he thought he had been shot by an airsoft gun and did not seek any medical treatment as a result.
Willerton told his girlfriend he thought the injury would get better according to police.
Metro Police said Willerton's girlfriend found him unresponsive on Wednesday and called for an ambulance. Willerton was taken to a Hendersonville hospital and succumbed to his wounds on Thursday.
Police said, "Calls of shots being fired involving two men on the side of I-65 north came in at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday. Both parties had driven away before officers arrived."
Willerton's claimed to his girlfriend that his vehicle was hit in the back by a white pickup truck. Police said witnesses described the white truck as possibly a Chevrolet with four doors, tinted windows, a wench on the front bumper, and had a specialty license plate that may include an American flag emblem.
Police said the driver of the pickup truck is described as an older thin white man with graying hair and a beard.
Metro Police are asking anyone with information about the white pickup involved in the road rage shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.