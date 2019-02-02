HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A man is in police custody after he was investigated for alleged sexual abuse against two children over the course of several years, according to officials with the Hendersonville Police Dept. say.
Hendersonville detectives arrested Jose Mendez-Garcia, 37, of Iris Drive, on Saturday after investigating the claims made against him.
Mendez-Garcia was charged with four counts of aggravated sexual battery and four counts of sexual battery by an authority figure. He was booked into the Sumner Co. Jail.
Officials say bond information and court dates have not been finalized in Mendez-Garcia's case but will be announced soon.
Police also ask anyone with information regarding this case to please call and report the information to Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.
Tips may also be submitted anonymously by text to the number 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.
Stay with News4 for updates.
