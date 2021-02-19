HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Graham Hart, 36, of Hendersonville is behind bars - charged with aggravated rape of a child.
Detectives began investigating after a report was made on February 17th. The investigation showed that Hart was engaging in sexual activity with a child under the age of eight.
Hart was arrested today and is in the Sumner County Jail. A court date and bond amount has not been set. Police are asking that if you have any information that may help them, to call them at (615)264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615)594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
