HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A man was located and arrested in connection with a string of home burglaries in Hendersonville on Friday, and, officials say, he's facing even more charges for other unrelated crimes.
Detectives investigating a string of home burglaries where guns were stolen from residences identified Nicholas "Nick" Carter, 18, as a suspect and filed warrants for his arrest on Friday. He was located and arrested later that night.
According to officials, Carter was also wanted for a number of other crimes, including two unrelated residential burglaries, forgery and domestic assault.
Carter was charged with three counts of aggravated burglary, five counts of theft, two counts of forgery, and domestic assault. He was booked into the Sumner Co. Jail where he is being held on a $75,000 bond.
Anyone with information on this case please call and report that information to Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by text to the number 274637 (crimes) using keyword TIPHPD.
