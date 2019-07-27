HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened Friday night.
Police say 24-year-old Anthony Privitera of Hendersonville fired shots into a home and vehicle in the 200 block of Lake Terrace Drive. Officers found him a few hours after the shooting and charged him with attempted first degree murder. No injuries were reported.
Police concluded the shooting was planned and targeted to a home in the 200 block of Lake Terrace Drive. However, officers also learned the house Privitera shot at was not the intended target. Police say he mistakenly thought the targeted victim lived at the home.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
