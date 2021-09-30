HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man is behind bars after police say he had inappropriate sexual contact with an underage female. Police have charged 60-year-old Javier Alarcon with two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.
Alarcon was arrested earlier today and taken to the Sumner County Jail pending a court appearance on October 13th.
Police are asking if you have any information to please call the Hendersonville Police Criminal Police Investigation Division at 615-264-5303.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.