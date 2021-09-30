Javier Alarcon

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man is behind bars after police say he had inappropriate sexual contact with an underage female. Police have charged 60-year-old Javier Alarcon with two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure. 

Alarcon was arrested earlier today and taken to the Sumner County Jail pending a court appearance on October 13th. 

Police are asking if you have any information to please call the Hendersonville Police Criminal Police Investigation Division at 615-264-5303.

