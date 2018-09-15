Hendersonville police were called out to investigate another shooting incident in the Curtis Crossroads area just after midnight on Saturday.
Officials determined it was the third related incident in the area in the last four days -- shootings without a victim but extensive property damage reported.
The first happened early Tuesday morning on Edgewood Drive. The second incident was on Wednesday morning near Curtis Crossroads.
Police believed both cases were targeted incidents because of the vandalism reported at each.
At this third incident on Saturday morning, officers were able to make contact with the suspect and arrest him.
Officials said Robert Sauer, 54, of Hendersonville was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism under $1,000 as well as three counts of vandalism over $1,000.
Sauer is now being held at the Sumner County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.
He is expected in court on Sept. 26.
Police would ask that anyone with information on this case please call and report that information to Hendersonville Police at 615-822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.
Tips may also be submitted anonymously by text to the number 274637 (crimes) using keyword TIPHPD.
