HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police have arrested a man who they say was in possession of over 200 pictures of child porn.
Police say they began investigating 36-year-old Joseph Allred on March 2. He was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
He is currently being held in Sumner County Jail on $300,000 bond. Police say Allred is scheduled to appear in couty on April 10.
Anyeone with information on this case should contact Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.
