HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man is behind bars after police say he pointed a gun at a woman and a child during a road rage incident early Monday afternoon.
Hendersonville Police have charged 26-year-old Matthew Bratcher with two counts of Aggravated Assault. They say around 12:45 Monday afternoon, Bratcher became angry with the female driver on East Main Street and pointed a gun at her and the child.
No bond has been set for Bratcher and police are asking if have any information about this incident to please call them at (615) 264-5303.
