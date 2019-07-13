HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man has been arrested for making a false report of an armed robbery.
According to police, the man claimed he was robbed at gunpoint in the 160 block of East Main Street near the entrance to Drakes Creek Park. Hendersonville police and detectives responded and the investigation revealed the robbery never happened.
Investigators learned the man actually lost money in an attempted drug deal in the Rivergate area.
The man, identified as 28-year-old Daniel Roland was arrested and taken to the Sumner County Jail where he was charged with filing a false police report.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips may also be subtmitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
