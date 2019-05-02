HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man is behind bars tonight following his arrest for sexual battery.
After investigating a tip about a 12-year-old being sexually abused, Hendersonville detectives arrested 35-year-old Brandon Garner on Thursday.
Garner was charged with aggravated sexual battery.
He was taken to Sumner County Jail. Police say his bond has not been set, but Garner is scheduled to appear in court June 26.
Anyone with information on this case should contact Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303.
