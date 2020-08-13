HENDERSONVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police were called Wednesday, August 12th after a burglary took place within a church in the area of Walton Ferry Road.
After investigations, police determined the burglary took place on August 8th, and the person responsible was identified as Benjamin Huffman, 37, of Hendersonville.
Huffman was charged with burglary and theft.
Huffman was arrested on Thursday afternoon after being spotted by patrol officers and booked into Sumner County Jail.
He is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on December 9, 2020. The bond amount has not yet been set.
Police would ask that anyone with information on this case please call and report that information to the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615)264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615)594-4113.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.