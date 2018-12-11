HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man is accused of shooting and killing his two dogs over the weekend.
Christopher Lee Foutch, 39, was arrested on Monday and is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.
The incident happened in the backyard of Foutch's home in the 100 block of Crosby Drive on Sunday.
Foutch is scheduled to appear in the Sumner County General Sessions Court on Jan. 9.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.
