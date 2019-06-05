HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - CMA Fest shines a big spotlight on Music City, but one town just outside Nashville has been catching country music's eye for years, and recently earned a shout out from one of its biggest stars.
Exit 2, 'Center Point Road,' on Hwy 386 is the first sign you've made it to Hendersonville.
"There’s just a special place in somebody’s heart where you kind of come home." Hendersonville Vice Mayor Arlene Cunningham said.
It's a town and a road that left a mark on country music star Thomas Rhett, spurring a lyric and a song about the place Cunningham still calls home.
"Right there on Center Point Road in Mansker Farms," she said. "People do still care about each other and help each other."
Rhett released his fourth studio album on May 31. The title track "Center Point Road" is an homage to his hometown of Hendersonville.
The city has attracted country music stars for decades. It's where both Thomas Rhett and Taylor Swift got their country start, and where Johnny Cash settled down with June in the 1960s.
As for as what makes Center Point Road a worthy landmark, Cunningham said it's a part of town that's stayed true to its roots amidst a boom in economic growth.
"There’s still that neighborly feeling and that closeness,” Cunningham said.
Rhett was to perform at Wednesday’s CMT Awards where he is nominated for Male Video of the Year. He will host an album celebration event at Bridgestone Arena Saturday at noon.
