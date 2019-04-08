In Sumner County, Hendersonville city leaders want to revitalize some of the older parts of the city to help keep up with the new growth taking place.
The area along Indian Lakes Blvd. has seen a lot of growth, and has a "newer" look to it. Mayor Jamie Clary says this area has a similar feel to the other parts of town, but the look just isn't quite the same.
There's newer buildings, newer landscaping, and that's what they would like to see more of in the older parts of town.
The city of Hendersonville is taking steps to give older parts of the community a "fresh" look.
As the city continues to grow with new development, city leaders don't want the older parts of town to fall into disrepair and fail to keep up.
So, they're working with property owners including homes and businesses to make sure that doesn't happen.
"The newer parts of town obviously look fresh and new, but some of those older parts, it's time for them to re-invest. We want to help them do that, we have some funds, we've got some trees we can help them plant, and we have some staff that can help them out,” said Clary.
Mayor Clary says they've been cracking down on nuisance properties, specifically houses, in recent years.
They’re concerned about property owners who aren't local and don't keep tabs on the property they own.
The city won't hesitate to dole out liens and fines if folks don't keep their lots looking nice.
