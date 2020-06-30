HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The City of Hendersonville's annual July 3 celebration at Drakes Creek Park has been canceled.
In an email obtained by News4, Hendersonville Director of Parks and Recreation Andy Gilley said that his staff has "no choice but to cancel this event."
"Despite working to put all kinds of precautions in place and doing everything possible to make this work, without the support of the leader of our city this leaves our staff with no choice but to cancel this event," Gilley wrote.
The decision comes after Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary said Tuesday at a press conference that he is not supporting the event due to the dangers presented by COVID-19 and would not attend with his children.
"To say that I am upset and frustrated that this would be stated by our mayor without any consultation with our city administrator or myself is an understatement," Gilley wrote in an email.
However, Clary said at the press conference that he has been saying "for over a month" that bringing a large group together for an event is a bad idea.
"My heart has broken for my friends in this business and today it breaks a little more because I firmly believe we had this set up to do it the right way," Gilley wrote. "My heart also hurts for our community because we so very badly need events right now for their mental well being as much as anything and I am committed to finding ways to make that happen."
Clary was not immediately available for comment.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
