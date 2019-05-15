HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Hendersonville High School band heads to England in seven months to perform on New Year’s Day.
The music part they’ll practice and get ready, but the fund-raising part will require more than $300,000.
Band practice at Hendersonville High is different these days.
Normally just impressing your peers and others at schools football games and competitions, but knowing London’s Calling at the Lordy Mayor of London New Year’s Parade brings pressure.
“Quite a bit, but in a good way. We’re used to representing the school and community, this just takes it up to the next level," said Dr. Jeffrey Phillips, Director of Fine Arts at Hendersonville High.
The students are 15, 16 and 17 years old. Cymbals player Madison White has never been out of the state, let alone the country.
“I’m so excited,” said White. “It’s the first time out of the country, get to see and experience new things I’ve never seen before.”
Ben Gittins now has more reason to bang on that bass drum, preferable at school and not at home.
“My parents are usually not too happy if I take something like that home,” said Gittins.
Getting the band there won’t be easy. It will cost $3,400 for each.
“When you take 80 to 100 people, it doesn’t take a mathematician to add it up and figure how much it is. It’s a big undertaking.”
It will take around $340,000 total for the band to travel to London.
The beauty of a high school trip to London means their no language issues. The eight English teachers at Hendersonville High said the students are ready.
