HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - You can help make sure hundreds of underprivileged midstate children receive Christmas gifts this year and enjoy some tasty barbecue at the same time!
Hendersonville Hometown Jam is helping present "When Pigs Fly" this Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Hendersonville.
It's a barbecue dinner and bourbon tasting with special musical performances including Mitchell Tenpenny.
Money will benefit Christmas 4 Kids and a shopping spree for 400 children.
Tickets are $50 and organizers say they'll be following COVID-19 safety protocols.
