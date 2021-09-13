HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An arranged meeting turned into a robbery on Sunday after two victims were robbed while trying to purchase a gun from another person in the middle of the afternoon.
Police say the two victims arranged to meet someone in the lot of a business on East Main Street to purchase a gun. During the transaction, the suspects pulled guns on the victims, took their weapon, and fled.
Officers arrested 18-year-old Malik Nelson and booked him into the Sumner County Jail on a $15,000 bond, charged with aggravated robbery. The second suspect is believed to be a juvenile and is still on the run. They left the scene in a tan Chevy Tahoe.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. You may also submit tips through the P3 Tips app.
