Dominique Johnson

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Hendersonville are investigating after a resident in a senior living center reported a ring had been stolen, allegedly by a hired caretaker. 

Police have issued warrants for 30-year-old Dominique Johnson for theft over $2,500. They believe she was stealing numerous pieces of jewelry from the victim over the course of her care for the victim. 

If you know where Johnson is, you're asked to call police at 615-264-5303.

