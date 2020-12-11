Hendersonville business burglary caught on camera

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police are looking for two men who used an ax to burglarize a business Wednesday night.
Surveillance video from the Midtown Court business show two men pull up in a dark-colored GMC Acadia around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
One of the men can be seen pulling an ax out of the trunk and breaking in the door of the business.
Once inside, police say the men stole thousands of dollars in equipment.
If you have any information about the burglary or recognize either suspect, you're encouraged to contact police at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.
