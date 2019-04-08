HENDERSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Henderson County Sheriff's Office has indicted and arrested a man in connection to the abuse of an infant.
Michael Middleton, 31, is charged with one count of aggravated child abuse. The investigation was launched in August 2018 into the little girl's injuries. During the course of the investigation, it was found that Middleton, the child's mother's ex-boyfriend, was responsible for the injuries that placed the little girl in the hospital.
Middleton was booked into the Henderson County Jail, where he is being held without bond awaiting his first court appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.