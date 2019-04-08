Michael Middleton

HENDERSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Henderson County Sheriff's Office has indicted and arrested a man in connection to the abuse of an infant.

Michael Middleton, 31, is charged with one count of aggravated child abuse. The investigation was launched in August 2018 into the little girl's injuries. During the course of the investigation, it was found that Middleton, the child's mother's ex-boyfriend, was responsible for the injuries that placed the little girl in the hospital.

Middleton was booked into the Henderson County Jail, where he is being held without bond awaiting his first court appearance.

