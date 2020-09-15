NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Virtual learning is stressful, for parents and students. Ashley Dugger-Lauer, director of after school services at Learning Lab Brentwood, knows it well as a parent of three.
"I think the most important thing to remember right now is that the parents set the tone,” she said.
Dugger-Lauer also taught middle school for 12 years in Middle Tennessee and says children's attention spans are short, so make sure to give them short breaks, even if it's just a quick walk around the house.
“It's so important for their brains to just get that break and get out that energy,” she said.
She says station rotation learning can be a helpful way to keep your child motivated as well.
Have them work on one subject or task for 10 to 15 minutes and then switch them to another – possibly even switching gears in another part of the room or house.
“If we're struggling with math right now, let's move on to reading for a couple minutes, let's get something in reading done and then we'll get back to the math,” she said.
Dugger-Lauer says getting familiar with your child's online platform can also help for both of you. And don't be afraid to reach out to their teacher with questions.
“Teachers love nothing more than having open communication with the family and knowing everybody's working together for the best interest of that child,” she said.
