NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Stress has impacted all of us during the pandemic, including our children. Doctors say some parents have noticed their children reverting to behaviors they did when they were younger, like baby talk or wetting the bed.
“Regression can be a normal way children can cope with stress of all kinds,” said Dr. Giovanni Billings, assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Vanderbilt University. “Whether it’s the pandemic or other types of life changes or traumas in their lives.”
Doctors say regression can happen in all ages, but especially in young children.
They advise parents to identify your child’s stress and talk with them.
“I noticed that you’re having a lot of trouble sleeping at night now, I wonder if you’re worried about the pandemic,” Dr. Billings said.
The doctor says you can help your child cope with deep breathing or comforting objects like blankets or toys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.