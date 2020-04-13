NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Patients in hospitals often feel isolated, even before the days of social distancing.
Hospitals around the country have had to limit the number of visitors patients can have due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt is allowing one parent or caregiver inside a patient’s room.
Seacrest Studios is inside the hospital. They are making sure children are kept entertained and connected.
Patients are able to interact with special visitors through technology like FaceTime and Zoom.
Seacrest Studios has hosted several Nashville Predators and musicians to perform and chat with their patients.
“We’re able to bring some normalization into their lives. So much of our world is changing it feels a little uncertain and unsteady,” said Mamie Shepherd, program manager for Seacrest Studios.
While they have always had the capability of broadcasting to each patient’s room they’re now relying on that.
“The hospital feels different than it normally does. I think patients are aware of that. So anytime we can make it feel normal and happy we want to do that,” said Shepherd.
