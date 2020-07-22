NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt Psychiatrist Yasas Tangturi says during the summer months he typically sees a decline in patient visits as the stressors of school disappear.
But this year – as COVID brings new anxieties to many kids – has been different.
Dr. Tangturi says isolation can be a risk factor for children who may already struggle with depression, anxiety or thoughts of suicide.
“When they’re at home with nothing else to do they have a lot of access to things that may be dangerous as well,” Tangturi said.
As huge parts of a child's structure have been taken away, like in-person classes, Tangturi says parents should try adding structure in other ways. He suggests parents make new routines and make sure to allow your child to rationalize their feelings.
"It’s appropriate to feel scared, it’s appropriate to feel worried about what’s going on,” he said.
Some ideas to add structure include family dinners or game nights. And parents can ease anxiety by incorporating deep-breathing and mindfulness exercises into their child’s day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.