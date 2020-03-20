Take out food

We want to create a centralized list of eateries all around Middle Tennessee that are offering Curbside To-Go!

Enter the information on this form and we'll create the list below, and update it regularly!

Curbside To - Go  
Contributor Restaurant Name  Address  City/TownPhone Number 
Laurie S
 
Goo Goo Shop
116 Third Ave S
 Nashville 
(615) 490-6685
 
Destin W. 
 
Margot Cafe & Bar
 
1017 Woodland St. 
 
Nashville
 
(615) 227-4668
 
Christi M
 
Blue Coast Burrito Cookeville
 
1010 S Jefferson Ave
 
Cookeville 
 
(931) 525-2583
 
Sarah F. 
 
Olive Garden 
 
2782 Wilma Rudolph Blvd
 
Clarksville 
 
(931) 552-2585
 
Samantha B
 
Tee Time Bar & Grill
 
1300 Coles Ferry Pike
 
Lebanon 
 
(615) 965-2365
 
Kevin
 
Valentino's Ristorante 
 
1808 Hayes St
 
Nashville
 
(615) 327-0148
 
Tanya m.
 
Maniacs 
 
98 seaboard lane
 
Brentwood 
 
(615) 370-2803
 
Carly N
 
Tupelo Honey 
 
2000 meridian Blvd 
 
Franklin
 
(615) 224-2600
 
Rebekah N
 
Santa Fe Cattle Co
 
2520 Music Valley Dr
 
Nashville 
 
(615) 885-7852
 
Nathan W
 
Retrograde Coffee
 
1305 Dickerson Pike
 
Nashville
 
(615) 964-7770
 
Katie N
 
Circa Grill
 
1549 Thompson Station Rd West 
 
Thompson's Station 
 
(615) 614-2079
 
Jennifer H
 
Mission BBQ
 
2644 Wilma Rudolph 
 
Clarksville 
 
(931) 241-6104
 
Jennifer H
 
Mission BBQ
 
161 Opry Mills Dr. 
 
Nashville
 
(615) 933-5225
 
Debra M
 Square Market & Cafe 
36 Public Square 
 
Columbia 
 
(931) 840-3636
 
Tresa R
 
Olive Garden Restaurant 
 
1712 Galleria Blvd 
 
Franklin TN
 
(615) 771-9707
 
Jonathan S
 
Frothy Monkey in The Nations
 
1400 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209
 
Nashville
 
(615) 600-4756
 
Jennifer H
 
O' Charleys
 
2792 Wilma Rudolph 
 
Clarksville 
 
(931) 552-6338
 
Sarah S
 
Burger Republic 
 
6900 Lenox Village Drive
 
Nashville
 
(615) 499-4428
 
Sarah S
 
Burger Republic
 
1982 Providence Parkway
 
Mt. Juliet
 
(615) 553-2679
 
Kenny H
 
J. Christopher's
 
620 Frazier Dr
 
Franklin
 
(615) 778-2405
 
Kenny H
 
J. Christopher's
 
2100 21st Avenue South
 
Nashville
 
(615) 953-1729
 
Jaclyn M
 
Don Miguel Juicery + Rustic Kitchen 
 
115 Walton Ferry Rd, Suite 13
 
Hendersonville 
 
(615) 992-4020
 
Rick S.
 
Chuy's Mexican 
 
3016 MALLORY LN
 
Franklin
 
(615) 778-2878
 
Scott G
 
Chuck E. Cheese 
 
5312 Hickory Hollow Ln
 
Antioch
 
(615) 731-0272
 
Michael S
 
Chuck E Cheese
 
2070 Gallatin Pike N
 
Madison
 
(615) 859-0862
 
Justin B
 
Chuck E. Cheese
 
1720 Old Fort Parkway 
 
Murfreesboro 
 (615) 907-6446
 Kim A Betty Lou's 2819 Smith Springs Road Nashville  
(615) 540-0555
 
Lori S
 
Local Taco 
 
146 Pewitt dr
 
Brentwood
 
(615) 915-4666
 
Paula J
 
Jim N Nicks
 
523 Sam Ridley Pkwy W
 
Smyrna
 
(615) 220-8508
 
Janice
 
Demos
 
7330 Ruel McKnight Rd
 
Milton
 
(615) 464-7015
 
Marcus Q
 
Penn Station East Coast Subs
 
5205 Old Hickory Blvd
 
Hermitage 
 
(615) 678-5409
 
Don M.
 
Chef's Market 
 
900 Conference Drive 
 
Goodlettsville 
 
(615) 851-2433
 
Ron P.
 
Olive Garden
 
Columbia Pike
 
Spring Hill
 (931) 486-1294
 
Shannon G
 
Love, Peace, & Pho
 
2112 8th Ave S
 
Nashville
 (615) 942-0045
 
Hannah B.
 
Sundrop Shoppe and Luncheonette 
 
217 NW Atlantic St.
 
Tullahoma 
 
(931) 222-4270
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.