NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Online sports gambling became legal in Tennessee on November 1, and with it came an increased risk of addiction.
"It looks attractive to people and looks like fun but may be overwhelming," Mary Linden Salter, Executive Director at Tennessee Association of Alcohol, Drug & other Addiction Services, said.
The calls to seek help on the Tennessee Redline, a toll-free number for addiction treatment referrals located in Nashville, are up drastically across the state, according to Salter.
"We’ve had actually a double in number of calls from October of 2019 compared to October 2020," Salter said.
Salter adds they are receiving three times as many calls from people just looking for information about gambling addiction.
"In clinical terms, we call that kind of precontemplation. Gambling addiction goes hand in hand probably 80 percent of the time with other co-occurring disorders like depression," Salter said.
Online sports gambling comes at a time when many are at home looking for something to do.
"Sports gambling seems like a real interesting way to sit at home and have fun kind of deal with COVID-19 blahs that I hear people talk about."
If you are struggling with addiction you can call or text the Tennessee Redline at 1-800-889-9789.
