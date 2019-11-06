NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The fan favorite Hello Kitty Cafe food truck will be rolling its way back into Nashville bringing exclusive goodies with it.
If you are looking for something to do on Saturday, November 9, here is an option from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the CoolSprings Galleria.
They will have new items such as Enamlel Pin Sets, Madeleine Sets, Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Totes and Hello Kitty Cafe Cushions among the other best-selling items such as their stainless steel thermal bottles. T-shirts and giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies.
This will be a one day event as they continue on their 2019 East Coast tour, stopping in Memphis following Nashville.
Since the debut of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck in Oct. 2014, the truck has traveled to more than 80 cities in the U.S. with 25 new cities added this year.
