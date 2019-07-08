FRANKLIN, KY (WSMV) - The pilot of a helicopter that crashed in rural Simpson County suffered minor injuries, according to police reports.
The Kentucky State Police said Anthonie Christoffel Vos, 35, of Sevierville, TN, was operating a 1973 Tomcat MK6c helicopter for the purposes of agricultural spraying in the area of Kummer Road and Schweizer Road.
The accident was reported at 10:50 a.m. KSP troopers and Simpson County Sheriff deputies responded to the scene.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted and is responding to the crash scene.
Vos was treated and released at the Franklin, KY, hospital.
Chemicals spilled from the helicopter during the crash but were contained at the scene. Palmer said there is no environmental impact from the chemicals that were spilled.
Emergency crews initially had trouble locating the wreck due to the height of the corn crop.
