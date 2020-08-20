KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Investigators have determined the helicopter that crashed into the Tennessee River earlier this month was trying to land before the accident.
The helicopter had reportedly just been refueled and was nearing the landing site when the pilot had landing trouble and crashed into the water.
A co-founder of Clayton Homes, a national home-building company, was killed when a helicopter crashed into the Tennessee River, relatives said Tuesday.
Knoxville businessman Joe Clayton, co-founder of Clayton Homes, was killed in the crash.
Three other people in the helicopter were able to swim to safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.