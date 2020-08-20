KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Investigators have determined the helicopter that crashed into the Tennessee River earlier this month was trying to land before the accident.

The helicopter had reportedly just been refueled and was nearing the landing site when the pilot had landing trouble and crashed into the water.

Knoxville businessman Joe Clayton, co-founder of Clayton Homes, was killed in the crash.

Three other people in the helicopter were able to swim to safety.