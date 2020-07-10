NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A popular condiment brand is taking a bizarre twist on ice cream and seeing lots of success.
Which condiment-flavored ice cream would you try?
Heinz recently sold out of condiment-flavored ice cream kits in the UK. The kits came in ketchup, bbq sauce and mayonnaise flavors.
You voted:
Heinz launched "do-it-yourself" ice cream kits in Britain. People who buy the kits can make ketchup, BBQ sauce and mayonnaise ice cream. The kits have sold out in the UK.
Heinz doesn't plan on selling the kits in the United States, but adventurous eaters can still find all the recipes online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.