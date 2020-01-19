NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After a disappointing loss the in AFC Championship game, Heinz is hoping to soften the blow for disgruntled Titans fans.
The ketchup brand has announced it will cover any airline to re-route flights bound for Miami to a destination of your choice for just 57 cents! Flight changes will begin Monday night and Heinz will cover the fees for 300 people.
For more information, click here.
