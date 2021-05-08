LA VERNE, TN (WSMV) - I-24 heading east is experiencing heavy traffic after a multi-vehicle crash with reported injuries.
The Sam Ridley Parkway is currently closed with personnel on the scene.
Eastbound traffic is affected with roadway closed. Westbound traffic is affected with delays expected.
TDOT added that eastbound traffic is affected with delays expected.
News4 is reporting the scene as it it ongoing.
